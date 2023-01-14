Londonderry: Suspected gas explosion in Kylemore Park
- Published
One person has been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion in Londonderry.
The emergency services are at the scene in Kylemore Park.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call about the incident shortly after 11:50 GMT on Saturday.
After initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in the city.
The police also attended the incident and they have asked the public to avoid the area.
Earlier Derry City councillor Shauna Cusack wrote on social media that the police had told her there were "no serious injuries to their knowledge".
"Hopefully everyone is okay," the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) representative added.
