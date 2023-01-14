Belfast taxi driver robbed at knifepoint by three men
A taxi driver has been robbed at knifepoint in north Belfast.
It happened at Brookhill Avenue at about 23:00 GMT on Friday.
Three men got into the vehicle, with one of the rear passengers grabbing the driver by his neck while the front passenger produced a knife and demanded money.
The three suspects took cash and left on foot in the direction of the Cliftonville Road.
All three were described as being about 5'8" to 5'10" tall and wearing dark clothing.
The man with the knife was described as wearing a black woollen hat and had dark stubble.
The taxi driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured.
Police want anyone who has information about the incident to contact them.