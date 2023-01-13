PSNI: Chief constable tells tribunal senior officer was moved for own welfare
A former senior PSNI officer bringing a sex discrimination case against the force was moved from her Londonderry role amid concern for her well-being, an employment tribunal has heard.
Emma Bond's case arises from an investigation into officers temporarily working from home during the pandemic.
She has alleged she was discriminated against after expressing concern.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the tribunal that among the reasons for moving her was "the strain of travel".
Ms Bond is currently an assistant chief constable at Police Scotland.
The tribunal is dealing with events which took place in 2020.
At the time, Ms Bond was a chief superintendent and serving as the first woman commander of the Derry City and Strabane policing district.
'Rollicking'
The tribunal had previously heard Ms Bond believed some officers were potentially guilty of gross misconduct or criminal behaviour when they did not report for duty - they believed they were allowed to be on stand-by from home.
After confronting officers and delivering "a rollicking", complaints were made about her.
One resulted in her being served with a notice for potential misconduct, but it was later withdrawn.
Several months later, PSNI commanders made a decision to relocate her to its training college in Belfast.
Prior to this, the tribunal heard it claimed that Ms Bond, who was awarded an MBE for services to policing, told Mr Byrne that she wanted to stay in Londonderry "despite the challenges".
During his evidence, Mr Byrne referred to a form Ms Bond had submitted which "was worth taking in the round".
He claimed it referenced "the strain of travel" and "the long working day".
He added: "There were concerns for her health and welfare if she continued in the post.
"My recollection, regardless of any other insinuation, is that it was for those reasons that the claimant was moved.
"When you look at that on the one side, balanced against the new post, which I thought was an important opportunity given my plans to rejuvenate the old college, that was what was in our minds."
The hearing continues.