Lord Lurgan Park: Shane Whitla shot multiple times in 'brutal' Lurgan murder
- Published
Police investigating the "brutal" murder of a man in Lurgan have said he was shot a number of times, including once in the back.
Shane Whitla, 39, died from gunshot wounds at Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday night.
Police also said one officer sustained injuries when responding to calls at 20:15 GMT after a report of "an unresponsive man lying in the park".
A 29-year-old man has been arrested.
"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances of Shane's brutal murder," Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said.
"No one should protect the person responsible for this murder," he added.
The officer said Mr Whitla, a father-of-four, had been known to police.
"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances that led to Shane's brutal murder," he said.
"Shane leaves loved ones behind including four children. There's no possible justification for this murder."
PSNI Supt Kellie McMillan said police will be conducting high visibility patrolling in the area in a bid to reassure the community.
The officers appealed for anyone who was at Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday evening to come forward.
A £20,000 reward for information has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell also told reporters that while the murder took place close to the scene of the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan, police do not believe the cases are linked.
'Extremely concerning'
On Friday, Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd expressed his deepest sympathies to Mr Whitla's family and friends.
I absolutely condemn the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan last night. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. There is no place for guns in our society and I call on anyone with information to contact the police immediately.— John O' Dowd (@JohnODowdSF) January 13, 2023
"There is no place for guns in our society and I call on anyone with information to contact the police immediately," he added in a social media post.
Social Democratic and Labour Party councillor Ciaran Toman also said the community was "shocked and distressed" following the incident.
"For a loved one to lose their life under these circumstances is unimaginable and I know they will be in the thoughts of everyone in the Lurgan area," he said.
"The use of a firearm in this incident is extremely concerning. There is no place for weapons on our streets and I would ask anyone who has any information about what happened to come forward to police as soon as possible."