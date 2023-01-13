Weather: Several roads closed by fallen trees after strong winds
- Published
A number of roads have been closed due to fallen trees following strong winds overnight.
A severe weather warning for wind had been in place from 15:00 GMT on Thursday until 03:00 GMT on Friday.
On Thursday evening NIE tweeted that "emergency crews continue work to restore power following severe weather".
However, it's understood the numbers remaining without power on Friday morning are small.
The following roads have been closed:
- Leaving Newry on the A27 Tandragee Road a fallen tree is completely blocking the road
- In Enniskillen. Royal Oak Road from Donagh Road village to Kilronan Road was closed overnight due to a fallen tree blocking the road
- In Newcastle the Bryansford Road is closed between Bryansford Avenue and Shimna Mile due to a fallen tree
- Also in Newcastle the Manse Road is closed between Seaforde main Street and Drumcaw Road due to a fallen tree on BT wires
- In Downpatrick the Scaddy Road is closed between Cuttyshane Road and Wallace High Road also due to a fallen tree on BT wires
Widespread gusts up to 80km/h (50 mph) had been forecast overnight, with gusts up to 115km/h (70 mph) expected in exposed coasts and hills.
There were also heavy and blustery showers causing difficult driving conditions.
A severe wind warning in the Republic of Ireland ended at 02:00 on Friday morning.