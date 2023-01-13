Ballymurphy: 'Significant' damages awarded in civil actions
- Published
Two men shot and wounded in Ballymurphy more than 50 years ago are to receive "significant" undisclosed damages.
The confidential pay-outs form part of High Court settlements reached by Bobby Clarke and Joseph Millen on Friday in their legal actions against the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The MoD is also to pay both plaintiffs' legal costs as part of the settlements.
Ten people were killed in west Belfast in August 1971. A priest and a mother of eight were among the victims.
The shootings happened after the introduction of internment in Northern Ireland.
It was a security operation in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.
The people killed included a priest trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight. Nine of the 10 victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said.
The coroner, now Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan, could not say definitively who shot and killed the tenth victim, John McKerr.
She delivered her findings over the course of more than two hours.
She said the deaths took place during Northern Ireland's Troubles in a "highly charged and difficult environment".
A number of legal actions taken by families of those killed at Ballymurphy reached a settlement in June 2022.
Relatives of nine of those who died have already secured compensation in their claims against the MoD.
'Satisfied with the outcome'
In court on Friday, it was confirmed that similar confidential settlements have been reached in lawsuits brought by Mr Clarke and Mr Millen.
Mr Clarke, now aged 89, was shot and injured as he helped neighbours and children escape a loyalist attack on homes at Springfield Park on 9 August 1971.
He was given the last rites by Fr Hugh Mullan as he lay on waste ground, and later witnessed the fatal shooting of the priest and another of the victims, Frank Quinn.
Mr Millen was shot in the back near Springfield Park as he tried to avoid the gunfire on the same date. He was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
Mr Justice Humphreys was told that related claims against the chief constable of the PSNI are to be discontinued.
Congratulating all sides for reaching resolutions, the judge said: "I know a long period of time has elapsed since the events that gave rise to these claims, which doesn't make it any easier for the parties."
Speaking outside court following the announcement, Padraig Ó Muirigh, who represented both Mr Clarke and Mr Millen, said his clients were "satisfied with the outcome of this litigation".