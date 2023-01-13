Natalie McNally: Man arrested in connection with murder of Lurgan woman
A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan.
Ms McNally, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.
A 46-year-old male was arrested in south Belfast and is being questioned in custody.
Police have also released further CCTV of a suspect seen entering her street on the night she was killed.
Footage shows the suspect enter the Silverwood Green at 8.52pm travelling directly towards Natalie McNally's front door.
He is briefly illuminated by the reverse lights of a vehicle.
Two arrests have previously been made in connection with her murder but no-one has been charged.
A 32-year-old man arrested on Monday, 19 December was released the next day and is no longer a suspect.
Another 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 December and has been released on police bail while detectives continue their inquiries.
Hundreds of house-to-house enquiries have been carried out and over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage has been seized, police have said.
Last Friday, detectives conducted a search of the council-owned Silverwood Golf Club grounds beside Ms McNally's home.
Earlier that week, a weapon believed to be used in the murder was recovered by police and is said to have come from her home.
Officers believe Ms McNally knew her killer, that they had a pre-existing relationship and she felt comfortable inviting them into her home.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness has said the PSNI remained "absolutely steadfast" to bringing Ms McNally's murderer to justice.
CCTV footage of a suspect in Ms McNally's murder was released previously by police.
It shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday, 18 December and leaving again at 21:30.
The charity Crimestoppers have offered a £20,000 reward for information about Ms McNally's killing.
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 15:45 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
- 19:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail
THURSDAY 5 JANUARY
- Police say they have recovered the weapon used in the murder and that it came from Ms McNally's home
FRIDAY 6 JANUARY
- Police carry out searches in the grounds of Silverwood Golf Club in Lurgan
SUNDAY 8 JANUARY
- Police revisit the murder scene in Lurgan three weeks after Ms McNally's death