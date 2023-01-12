Micheál Martin 'had no issue with McDonald being at meeting'
Micheál Martin has said he would have had "no difficulty" with Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald meeting Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday.
Sinn Féin said she had been "excluded" from the meeting as under diplomatic protocols Mr Cleverly could not meet her before meeting Irish ministers.
Mr Cleverly was in Belfast for all-party talks.
Mr Martin, Ireland's foreign minister, said he had received no prior "heads up" from London about the issue.
"I would have had no difficulty if Mary Lou McDonald was at that meeting," he said.
Mr Martin, who is also the tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister), was speaking at Hillsborough after meeting Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.
Mr Heaton-Harris defended the government's actions.
"What happened yesterday happened yesterday. I'm much more focused on the big ticket items," he said.
"I did extend an invite to Mary Lou McDonald for dinner, but yesterday was one of those things. We're moving forward."
He added that the invitation had been extended to Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin's vice president, to attend the talks.
"We wanted to update the Northern Ireland parties on the protocol negotiations; with the greatest respect, Mary Lou is a member of a parliament in an EU member state and that might not have been seen as a wise thing to do."
Ms O'Neill said the secretary of state should "stop with the excuses" over why her party leader was "excluded".
She said Mr Heaton-Harris should put all "of his energies and his government's energy on getting a deal on the [NI] Protocol".
"People are crying out for support through the cost-of-living crisis," she said.
"That's what we're focused on. So Chris Heaton Harris, just stop with the excuses and the answers and get on with doing the work. "
She was speaking after meeting the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar along with party leader Mary Lou McDonald in Belfast on Thursday.
'Very substantive'
Mr Martin said his talks with Mr Heaton-Harris on Thursday were "constructive and very substantive".
He said it was important everybody remained focused on solving "the big issues" and that it was crucial to have a working Stormont executive to improve the quality of life for people in Northern Ireland.
"Obviously both governments remain very focused on the importance of and the need to get the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement restored particularly the assembly and the executive and of course strand two the north-south bodies," he said.
"We also discussed a range of other issues, of course the ongoing situation in relation to the talks between the European union and the United Kingdom government.
"I welcome the progress that has been made as evidenced by the statement earlier tin the week in terms of the sharing of data."
Mr Heaton-Harris would not be drawn on how close a deal was in terms of the protocol negotiations but said more talks would happen between the UK and EU next week.