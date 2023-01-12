Children's Law Centre express concern over PSNI conducting strip-searches on young people
The Children's Law Centre says it is "extremely concerned" at the PSNI conducting strip-searches of young people.
The organisation says it has compiled data which reveals that there were 53 strip searches of children in 2021 and 2022 and that in "almost all cases" nothing was found.
It believes the data shows there was "little basis" to justify the searches.
The information is contained in a social media post it issued.
The Children’s Law Centre remains extremely concerned about the PSNI conducting strip searching on children. pic.twitter.com/X4gUapTzcI— Children's Law Centre (CLC) (@ChildLawCentre) January 12, 2023
'Very sensitive issue'
It says one of children involved was aged 14.
Amnesty International in Northern Ireland is calling on the PSNI to end the practice, claiming it is "a violation" of a child's dignity and human rights.
It says in respect of 2021, when there were 27 children searched, only one "was accompanied by an appropriate adult."
It adds that "items of interest" - drugs and a mobile phone - were found only on three occasions.
Sinn Féin's Linda Dillon and Mike Nesbitt of the Ulster Unionists have previously raised concerns around the issue with senior officers at the Policing Board.
The PSNI stated this is "a very sensitive issue of policing" and that it had "reviewed procedures".