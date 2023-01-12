More shootings in Derry and Strabane than rest of NI, figures show
Police figures have shown that more shootings and bombings happened in Londonderry and Strabane last year than anywhere else in Northern Ireland.
The Derry City and Strabane policing district accounted for 41% of all security-related shootings.
It also accounted for 60% of all bombing incidents in a 12-month period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December.
The figures show across NI there were fewer paramilitary-style attacks and shootings than the previous 12 months.
The statistics are published quarterly in the Police Service of Northern Ireland's security bulletin report.
The report states that shootings refer to "shots fired by terrorists, shots fired by the security forces, paramilitary-style attacks involving shootings and shots heard (and later confirmed by other sources)".
Belfast experienced seven shootings, Causeway Coast and Glens and Ards and North Down each experienced three shootings and four other policing districts each experienced one such incident.
There were five bombing incidents in Northern Ireland during the past 12 months, the same amount as the previous year.
Three bombing incidents occurred in Derry City and Strabane this year, with two of these occurring in November.
Belfast and Mid Ulster each experienced one bombing incident in the same period.
Fewer paramilitary-style assaults
The security bulletin shows that there was an increase in paramilitary-style assaults in Derry and Strabane last year but there were fewer such attacks across the rest of Northern Ireland.
Twenty-five people were victims of paramilitary-style assaults across NI in 2022, which is 12 fewer than the previous year.
There were also eight casualties of paramilitary-style shootings reported, which was six fewer than 2021.
Paramilitary-style assaults, as the PSNI describe them, are usually carried out by paramilitary groups on "members of their own community as a so-called punishment".
These will involve "major or minor physical injury to the injured party, typically involving a group of assailants armed with, for example, iron bars or baseball bats".
Ards and North Down Borough Council area experienced the greatest number of assaults (eight) followed by Belfast (seven).
'A signal of some success'
"The support of the community alongside proactive efforts to tackle terrorist activity has led to 110 security-related arrests under the Terrorism Act in 2022," Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan has said.
Of the 110 arrests carried out, 13 people were subsequently charged, the senior officer said in a statement.
"It's a signal of some success in the long-term efforts towards achieving the kind of society that we all want and deserve," he said.
"That's efforts made by police officers and staff, our partners and, in particular, the community.
"It is vital that people continue to tell us about crime and antisocial behaviour when they see or experience it and we can only work to address issues when we know about them.
"Our priority will remain the same, to deliver a visible, accessible and responsive community-focused policing service to keep people safe."
Mr McEwan encouraged anyone who has been a victim of crime or has information about crime to report it to the police.