NI Health: Unions withhold evidence to Pay Review Body
- Published
Two of the biggest health unions in Northern Ireland say they will not be giving evidence to a Pay Review Body.
The body will visit the Northern Health Trust on Thursday.
Unison and Nipsa usually give evidence on staff morale, cost-of-living issues, retention and recruitment, and equal pay issues.
The Pay Review Body then recommends to the government what size the annual increase should be, usually in April.
Any pay rise is normally implemented from August.
Instead of attending the evidence-gathering session, the unions will hold a protest at Antrim Area Hospital.
In a statement, they say they "question why we should continue to engage with a body whose independence appears to be in name only", and have called for direct negotiations.
What is a pay review body?
The salaries of NHS staff, as well as other public-sector workers such as police officers, teachers and the members of the armed forces, are recommended by eight pay review bodies.
They cover 2.5 million workers - about 45% of public-sector staff - and a pay bill of around £100 billion.
The PRBs are made up of economists and experts on human resources, with experience in both the public and private sector and are appointed by the relevant government department.
There is currently a wave of strike action over pay, including by nurses and ambulance workers.
A pay uplift was announced by Stormont's Department of Health in December after a recommendation by an independent review body earlier last year.
Doctors and dentists in Northern Ireland will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year, backdated to April 2022.
That is a below-inflation increase for most workers.
At that time, Anne Speed from the union Unison said the uplift would not settle the pay dispute because inflation was at 11%.
"Without protection against inflation pay workers essentially suffer a pay cut," she said.
"We know that Department of Health officials listened carefully during the many times we challenged the breaking of pay parity but they, and we, know now that even with this adjustment our members will continue to feel real financial pressure," she added.