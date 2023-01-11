Newry Reporter: Local newspaper to close after 155 years
One of Northern Irelands oldest local newspapers, the Newry Reporter, has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
The paper has been in circulation for 155 years, publishing its first edition in 1867.
Like many other local titles in recent years, it has seen its circulation decline and advertising revenue fall.
In a statement, the Newry Reporter said it was with the utmost regret that it would cease publication on 25 January.
"Our immense gratitude to our wonderful staff, present and past, readers, advertisers, contributors and suppliers is undiminished," the newspaper added.
James McArevey, chairman of Newry Maritime Association said the closure was profoundly sad news for a paper that was "a virtual institution in Newry".
"The local paper here has always served us very well," he said.
It's the eyes and ears of the community but, more importantly, for the community and voluntary sector and sporting organisations, it gives us a platform, gives us a voice, promotes our activities; raises awareness and it also helps promote civic pride and a sense of identity.
"It's the local connection as opposed to national media."
Mr McArevey said the paper always was very generous in its commitment to local organisations.
"Sadly we are going to lose that platform now," he said.
The paper is owned by Edward Hodgett Ltd, a company which last year sold off its other newspaper, the Banbridge Chronicle.
The departure of the Newry Reporter means there will be just one other newspaper still based in the city - the Newry Democrat, which is owned by Alpha.