Man in 40s seriously sexually assaulted in Belfast while walking dogs
A man has been attacked and sexually assaulted in west Belfast while walking his dogs.
Police said the man in his 40s was in Woodvale Avenue at 19:30 GMT on Saturday when three men attacked him.
All three men were in their 40s and were about 5ft 8in tall, detectives said. The first man was stocky, bald and was wearing a multi-coloured top.
The second was slim with stubble and was wearing a black top. The third man was also stocky.
He was believed to have been wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.
This man was also believed to have a spiral design tattoo on his inner forearm.
Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.