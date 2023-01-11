Rathlin Island to Ballycastle ferry company closes down
- Published
The company which operates the ferry service between Rathlin Island and Ballycastle in County Antrim has ceased trading.
It is understood the last sailing will take place on Wednesday afternoon.
Rathlin Island Ferry Limited operated the service on behalf of the Department for Infrastructure.
A department spokesperson said it was notified on Wednesday that the company was to cease trading with immediate effect.
It followed several weeks of engagement between the department and the ferry operator about the contract and the financial position of the ferry company.
The Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said it recognised the importance of the ferry service for the local community.
They added the department had been working potential contingency arrangements with the expectation these could be implemented urgently.
It said these would include the arrangements for existing staff.
"It is our plan to provide a further update on these arrangements as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.
Ferry workers had been staging strike action over pay and conditions.
Rathlin Island is home to a population of about 150 people.
The six-mile journey from Ballycastle can take between 25 to 40 minutes.