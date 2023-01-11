Belfast: Attempted murder arrest after woman is stabbed
- Published
A woman has been injured in a stabbing in Belfast, which is being treated as attempted murder.
She was attacked in North Queen Street at about 22:40 GMT on Tuesday.
She suffered lacerations to her legs and was taken to hospital for treatment, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder a short time after the attack and he remains in custody.
Police have appealed to witnesses and anyone with any information about the stabbing to contact them.