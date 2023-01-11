Ballymoney: Driver flees at up to 120mph during police chase
A driver tried to ram a police car in Ballymoney, County Antrim, before fleeing the scene at speeds of up to 120mph, according to the PSNI.
The pursuit of the black Volkswagen Golf began on the Frosses Road in the early hours of Tuesday.
The car had earlier been spotted driving erratically, police said.
Then, shortly before 01:00 GMT, it sped towards a police patrol vehicle, forcing the police driver to take evasive action to prevent a crash.
'Braking unpredictably'
Officers then followed the Volkswagen and witnessed the vehicle traveling at speeds of up to 120mph.
They said the driver was "switching his lights off and braking unpredictably, attempting to put the officers following in danger".
The Volkswagen believed to have been involved in the pursuit was later recovered at an address in the village of Dervock.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and assault on police.
He was bailed and must return at a later date for further questioning.