Pat Ward: Niall Cox admits to Clogher murder jury is told
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a father of four in Clogher, County Tyrone, a jury has been told.
The body of 30-year-old Pat Ward, who was originally from Sligo in the Republic of Ireland, was found in an alley at McCrea Park in February 2019.
Niall Cox, 27, has pleaded guilty to his murder.
The revelation was made at the start of the trial of his former partner Karen McDonald, 37, who denies murdering Mr Ward.
The jury heard that Mr Ward had been drinking at the home of Ms McDonald and Mr Cox in McCrea Park.
The court was told they will be shown footage from CCTV cameras on a neighbour's house which captured the events that occurred outside in the early hours of 9 February 2019.
A prosecution lawyer said the incident of "crucial significance" was footage of two people dragging a body out of a house and down an alleyway.
The lawyer said there were only three people in that house that night.
"Mr Ward is now deceased, Mr Cox has pleaded guilty to the murder. The third person is this accused [Karen McDonald]," he said.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.