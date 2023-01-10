Londonderry: Shots fired at a house in Melmore Gardens
- Published
A number of people, including a child, have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Londonderry.
The police said they received a report just before 12:20 GMT that two loud bangs were heard outside an address in the Melmore Gardens area of the city.
"This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds", Det Sgt Watkin has said.
Three men in dark clothing were seen running away from the scene, he said.
The men were seen heading towards Leenan Gardens, the senior officer added.
There were no reports of injuries but the police said the victims have been left badly shaken and damage was caused to the front door of the house.
The police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.