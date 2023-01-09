Ballymoney: Two in hospital after serious assault
Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Ballymoney, County Antrim.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it was called to the scene at Meadow View at 20:36 GMT on Monday.
It is understood that while it was not a shooting, weapons were involved in the attack. Police are currently at the scene.
A local councillor for the area, Darryl Wilson, said a significant search operation was under way.
"It is my understanding that the PSNI are carrying out door to door enquiries at present as well as the significant search operation which is ongoing," he said in a post on Facebook.
