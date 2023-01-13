Peace Heroines celebrates pioneering women of Northern Ireland
- Published
The "immense contribution" of women to the Northern Ireland peace process is the focus of a new exhibition.
Peace Heroines of Northern Ireland celebrates women who "wanted to create a better future", organisers have said.
Women's Coalition founder Monica McWilliams, Pat Hume - the widow of John Hume - and trade unionist Baroness May Blood are among those who feature.
Artist Marian Noone, aka Friz, has painted portraits of nine women for the show at Londonderry's Tower Museum.
They include Pearl Sagar, Linda Ervine, Ann Carr and Saidie Patterson.
Part of the wider Herstory programme, the exhibition will tour a number of locations across Northern Ireland this year to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement.
Herstory founder and project curator Melanie Lynch said it was imperative that a new generation knew the role played by women in bringing an end to violence in Northern Ireland.
She said that was not something that was formally taught in schools in Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.
"Our new Peace Heroines project aims to change that and introduce students and the public to these legendary activists and inspire the next generation of peace builders," she said.
"It's time to write herstory into history."
Bernadette Walsh from the Tower Museum said the nine new portraits captured "all of the passion of the women" who featured.
Peace Heroines honours women from right across Northern Ireland's religious and political spectrum, she said.
"All these women are from very different communities - that's why this exhibition is so important," said Ms Walsh.
"We are telling the stories of individuals but also the story of groups of people who worked on the Shankhill Road, the Falls Road, lots of community-led work."
Mayor of Derry Sandra Duffy said she was delighted the city was hosting the exhibition.
"These real heroines were an inspiration to so many young women, myself included, who are proud to take up the mantle and continue their work for positive change and peace in our society," she said.
The mayor said it was also fitting that Derry's factory girls were celebrated in the exhibition.
"They kept local industry going in the factories, supported homes, brought up children and drove social and political change in the most economically and politically turbulent times,," she said.
Museum curator Roisin Doherty said a "diverse range of opinions and identities" were highlighted by the exhibition.
"It also captures the shared concerns and goals of local women who wanted to create a better future here and how they went about creating platforms for positive dialogue," she said.
It acknowledges the "immense contribution made by women who at great personal cost dedicated their lives to lobbying for change and promoting cross community relations."
The Peace Heroines exhibition opens on Friday and runs until 24 March.