Carbon monoxide: Mother hails alarm after gas scare
A mother-of-two has said a carbon monoxide alarm prevented her family from suffering serious poisoning - even though she believed it was giving a false warning.
Sarah McKeown, from Carryduff in County Down, awoke last week to the alarm going off.
She initially thought it was faulty but was told if it had not gone off, it could have been fatal.
Carbon monoxide is a colourless, tasteless and odourless gas.
It is produced when fuels such as gas, oil, coal and wood do not burn completely.
Breathing it in can be fatal or can cause long-term health problems.
Mrs McKeown said the incident happened shortly after midnight on Friday, 6 December, while she was sleeping and her husband was downstairs working.
"I heard the alarm and went downstairs and to be completely honest I thought it had to be a false alarm or something wrong with the alarm," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"You can't see anything or smell anything; everything seems completely fine and calm."
Mrs McKeown said she searched online for what to do and found clear warnings to call 999 to report it and open the windows.
"I genuinely thought we were potentially overreacting and I didn't want to waste the time of the emergency services."
However, they were told over the phone to evacuate everyone from the house.
Ms McKeown said her home uses heating oil and that she always associated carbon monoxide with homes using gas.
When fire officers inspected the garage where the boiler is kept, she was told the carbon monoxide readings were very severe and that the gas had escaped into the rest of the house.
"If the alarms hadn't went off and we slept through, then it could have been fatal and none of us may have woken up the next morning.
"That would have been us two, our two boys and four dogs in the house.
"When people come downstairs and maybe see flames or black smoke, you can see the danger and you react to the danger, but you couldn't see or smell anything. I thought there was nothing wrong."
Mrs McKeown added that her heating system was replaced at the end of 2019, which was another reason why she believed it was a false alarm.
Signs to look out for
The Public Health Agency (PHA) said carbon monoxide incidents can increase in the colder weather, as more heating appliances are used.
Dr Emma Hunter from the PHA said symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be easily confused with the flu or food poisoning, as they include things like headaches, nausea and drowsiness.
Others may experience chest pain, heart palpitations or a loss of consciousness, Dr Hunter added.
If someone suspects carbon monoxide in their home, Dr Hunter said there are a series of steps to take.
"Immediately turn off all appliances, go outside and seek medical attention, and do not go back inside until they've been approved to by the appropriate services," she said.
"Ensure all appliances shouldn't be used again until they've been serviced by a registered engineer."
Dr Hunter said that although everyone can be effected by carbon monoxide poisoning, some are more susceptible to its effects, including children, older people, pregnant women and individuals with heart and breathing problems.
She urged homeowners to install an audible carbon monoxide alarm and to ensure it is tested regularly.
Alarms became a legal requirement for all new homes in Northern Ireland in 2012.
Those using solid fuel should sweep their chimneys annually and keep rooms well ventilated, and renters using gas appliances should ask their landlords for an up-to-date gas safety record, Dr Hunter added.