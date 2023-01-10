NI Protocol: James Cleverly to meet Northern Ireland party leaders
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will travel to Northern Ireland later this week to hold talks with parties on the EU-UK deal on sharing trade data.
The agreement, announced on Monday, is seen as a key step to reaching a broader deal on issues such as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The EU and UK said there was now a "new basis" for talks on the protocol.
Mr Cleverly's visit is one of a number from political leaders in the days ahead.
The Labour leader Keir Starmer and Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar are both set to hold their own separate talks in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will also host discussions with parties on Wednesday.
It is expected that progress on the protocol and the ongoing Stormont stalemate will be discussed.
Why is there no Stormont?
Stormont has not had a fully-functioning executive since February last year, when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew as part of its ongoing protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol is a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal that keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules.
It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding the need for a hard border with the Irish Republic after Brexit.
However, it also creates a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something the EU accepts is causing difficulties for many businesses.
Some unionists say it is also undermining Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
The UK says the protocol is not working and plans to override most of the agreement if the EU does not agree to changes.
Key step
On Monday, the European Union (EU) and UK reached an agreement which would give the EU access to UK IT systems giving detailed information about goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
In a joint statement the EU and UK said the agreement on trade data was "a critical prerequisite to building trust and providing assurance, and provided a new basis for EU-UK discussions".
It came after a meeting between James Cleverly, Chris Heaton-Harris and EU chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič.
The men are set to meet again next week.