Adrian Ursu: Driver jailed for Belfast crash that killed two
A motorist who drank six beers before causing a crash that killed two men in Belfast has been jailed.
Adrian Ursu, formerly of Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey, admitted drinking before driving a car that collided with a taxi on the Ravenhill Road.
Jon O'Hara, who was a passenger in the taxi, died, while a passenger in Ursu's car, Marian Marius Molan, also died.
Ursu was given a sentence of five years and four months at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.
Judge Patricia Smyth told Ursu he would spend 32 months in custody followed by a similar period on licence after his release.
The 33-year-old was also disqualified from driving for two years and faces deportation to his home country of Romania after his release.
Ursu had been drinking with friends on 22 January last year before getting behind the wheel of his Ford Focus car.
Father-of-three Mr O'Hara died from injuries sustained in the collision, as did Mr Molan.
Ursu admitted two charges of causing their deaths by careless driving whilst unfit.
He also admitted two further counts of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving whilst unfit.
The charges relate to injuries sustained by the taxi driver and a second passenger, who was a friend of Mr O'Hara's.
The court heard Mr O'Hara and his friend, who were in the back seat of the Skoda taxi, had been at a rugby match and were on their way to the Belmont Road when the incident occurred.
A forensic expert said both of the driver's side wheels of the car Ursu was driving had crossed the central line before impact.
He estimated the Ford vehicle was travelling at a speed of between 46-47mph in a 30mph zone.
Ursu had a previous conviction for speeding and has nine penalty points on his licence.
'Grief and bewilderment'
At a previous hearing , the court heard the fatal collision occurred just after 21:00 GMT.
When arrested, Ursu told police he had drunk about six beers before being asked to give a friend a lift.
At the sentencing hearing, Judge Smyth said she was dealing with a "piece of serious bad driving" that resulted in the loss of two lives and life-changing injuries to two others.
"It is difficult to begin to describe the enormity of the tragedy or the devastating effects on so many people,'' she said.
"In respect of Jon O'Hara, there is no doubting the scale of grief and bewilderment suffered by the family and friends of this exceptional person.
"The loss of a father during formative years must never be underestimated.''
Judge Smyth added: "There is no sentence I can pass that can restore the lives that have been lost or undo the damage that has been caused to those injured and to all of those who have been affected.''
In their statements, Mr O'Hara's three daughters spoke of a "fun daddy, who could always solve everybody else's problems and thrived on the silliness of his children''.
They described him as "stubbornly optimistic, smarter than most and at his core a wonderfully, genuine human''.