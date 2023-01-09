NI Protocol: UK and EU reach agreement on trade data sharing
The EU and UK say there is a "new basis" for talks on the Northern Ireland protocol after agreement was reached on sharing trade data.
The agreement will allow the EU to access to UK IT systems which will give detailed information about goods flowing from GB to Northern Ireland.
Agreement in this area is seen as a key step to reaching a broader deal.
In a joint statement they said technical teams would now "work rapidly" to find solutions.
The statement came after a meeting between EU chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
The men will meet again next week.
The joint statement said the agreement on trade data was "a critical prerequisite to building trust and providing assurance, and provided a new basis for EU-UK discussions."
What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
The protocol is a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal that keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules.
It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding the need for a hard border with the Irish Republic after Brexit.
However, it also creates a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something the EU accepts is causing difficulties for many businesses.
Some unionists say it is also undermining Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
The UK plans to override most of the agreement if the EU does not agree to changes.