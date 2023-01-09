Piotr Krowka: Pair jailed for manslaughter over Maghera killing
- Published
Two men have been jailed for killing a homeless man in County Londonderry.
The body of Piotra Krowka, 37, was found at a derelict parochial house in Glen Road, Maghera, in 2018.
Caolan Michael Johnston, 21, from The Fort, Maghera, and Adrian Kozak, 22, from Garvey Wood, Ballymena, previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Kozak was sentenced to eight years and Johnston was handed a six-year sentence, with both to serve half the terms in jail and half on licence.
The court was told Mr Krowka - who was originally from Poland - was left to die after being attacked by Johnston and Kozak on 31 March 2018.
It happened in a derelict former parochial house where Mr Krowka was sleeping rough.
The men went back to the scene twice on the day after the attack, but did not raise the alarm.
Mr Krowka's body was found several days later.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Krowka had suffered a violent death, caused by blunt force trauma to his head, chest, abdomen and left arm.
The judge described the attack as sustained and brutal, causing catastrophic injuries.
Both men were initially charged with murder before they pleaded guilty to manslaughter.