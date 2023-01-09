NI health crisis: SDLP's Karen McKevitt says politicians are to blame for chaos
Politicians are responsible for the chaos happening inside hospitals, a former SDLP assembly member has said.
Karen McKevitt was speaking after seeing the crisis up close during four days in Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital, where she was treated for pneumonia.
All politicians, including herself and her party, have let health care workers down, Ms McKevitt said.
If Stormont does not return, she added, "politics should be taken out of health because people are dying".
Ms McKevitt is a Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) councillor on Newry, Mourne and Down Council who previously represented South Down in the assembly.
In an exclusive interview with BBC News NI from her home in Newry, she described witnessing chaos as she lay seriously ill in Daisy Hill Hospital.
She said her breathing became so laboured last Tuesday she thought she was going to die.
'Beds blocking fire doors'
Mrs McKevitt, alongside four other patients with pneumonia, were treated overnight in a hospital reception area after their ward closed because there were no staff.
"I will never forget a nurse coming to tell me that the makeshift ward we were in had to close because there was no one to staff it overnight," she said.
"We were moved to a reception area where my bed was below CCTV cameras. I didn't know whether they were on or off.
"There was a public toilet close by which the public could use and I could see. The bed blocked a fire door and a screen separated me and a male patient for privacy.
"It was horrendous, but the care we received was brilliant."
The mother of five children, who are all either working or pursuing a career in the health service, said she witnessed older and frailer people being left alone for long periods of time.
"The nurses and health care assistants were run off their feet but they apologised to us the patients and said this is not what we signed up for.
"And they are right, they didn't sign up for this type of treatment."
'No dignity'
After spending four days in the emergency department, Ms McKevitt was discharged on the basis that she rested at home.
"I was frightened that if a crash team needed to come through during the night to one of us they wouldn't be able to, as our stuff was scattered across the floor and the trolleys were all so close to each other no one could get through," she said.
"There was no dignity - the nurses were overwhelmed, I have seen it with my own eyes and that makes a difference when you see it for yourself.
"I eventually got to know some of the faces over a couple of days as I recognised them from their coughing. We all had an individual cough.
"The nurses have no choice where they put us, but we have a choice how we are going to change this because it cannot continue to be the new norm."
Ms McKevitt called on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to return to government at Stormont.
'Hokey-cokey politics'
The Northern Ireland Assembly has not functioned property since last February when the DUP pulled its first minister out of the Stormont's ruling executive.
The DUP's move was in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the post-Brexit arrangements which created a trade barrier in the Irish Sea.
They have refused to return to power-sharing government until the issue is resolved.
On Sunday, a former leading health official, John Compton, said the ongoing political deadlock was a catastrophe for the health service in Northern Ireland.
Ms McKevitt said: "The hokey-cokey politics has not helped. People being afraid of change, and I am one of them
"Our nurses need their pay rise, they need an enhancement to come back into the health service, so do all of our health care workers, all those who are visiting in the community
"They get more working in a supermarket and they are leaving in their droves."