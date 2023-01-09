Foods Connected: Derry-based tech firm to create 45 jobs
- Published
A Londonderry-based tech company is to create 45 jobs as part of new overseas expansion plans.
Foods Connected provides software to food companies around the world to help manage their complex supply chains.
The company has announced it is exploring new markets in the US, Middle East and South Africa.
Foods Connected plans to increase its headcount in the north west from the 62 workers it currently employs to 107 by the end of 2023.
"With an average salary over £41,000, the new jobs will generate over £2 million in annual salaries to the local economy," Invest NI chief executive Mel Chittock has said.
Mr Chittock said the company had now set its sights on new markets in abroad.
Foods Connected managing director Roger McCracken said it was an exciting time for the company.
"We set up the business 10 years ago with just three people," Mr McCracken said.
"We now employ 71, including nine in Australia, and with this latest investment plan to grown to a total of 116 employees by the end of 2023."
Mr McCracken said that through Invest NI's Ambition to Scale programme the company decided to "clarify our future direction for the business and set in place clear strategic targets".
"These include developing our software solutions, growing our export markets and developing our business as a great place to work," he said.
"These 45 new roles, which will all be based in Derry, will help us realise these targets."