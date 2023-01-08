Lurgan: Couple left shaken after pitchfork used during burglary
An elderly couple have been left shaken after masked men entered their home with a pitchfork during an aggravated burglary in County Armagh.
It happened on Monroe Avenue in Lurgan at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday morning.
The masked men, who were armed with weapons, demanded money before taking a purse and making off in a white car.
While the couple were unharmed, they were left shaken after the "terrifying and frightening ordeal", Det Sgt Stewart said.
Police have asked anyone with information about the burglary or dashcam footage to contact them.