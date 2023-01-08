Ballygowan: Man seriously injured after hammer and iron bar assault
- Published
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after he was attacked with hammers and iron bars by masked men in County Down.
He was assaulted close to Blackwater Heights in Ballygowan at about 19:05 GMT on Saturday.
The victim was later taken to hospital with injuries to his arm, leg and head, Det Sgt Westbury said.
Police have asked those who were in the area at the time of the attack and who saw anything to contact them.