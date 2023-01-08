East Belfast: Man charged after four police officers injured in chase
A man has been charged following a police pursuit in Belfast during which four police officers were injured.
The incident happened in the east of the city on Thursday evening.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop for police and four counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing injury.
He has also been charged with three counts of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.