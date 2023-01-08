Londonderry attack: Children escape injury as rock hits home
Children have narrowly escaped injury when rocks were thrown at their Londonderry home in a sectarian attack.
A gang of youths targeted houses on the Fountain Estate on Saturday afternoon, throwing rocks at two properties.
One of the rocks smashed through a window and into a room where two young children were playing, according to DUP assembly member Gary Middleton.
The children's toys were broken in the attack and police said although they were not hurt, they were left "shaken".
It happened shortly before 16:45 GMT on Saturday and officers confirmed they are treated it as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.
As well as smashing a window and toys, damage was caused to an interior wall in the family's home.
"The suspects are understood to have left the area via Hawkin Street, towards New Gate," a police spokeswoman said.
'Attempt to heighten tensions'
Mr Middleton said he believed the culprits were not from the estate.
"It seemed to be teenagers. It happened very quickly and police were on the scene quickly and a couple of them were apprehended," he said.
"It is clearly an attempt to heighten tensions in the area."
The assembly member described the attack as reckless and added: "The kids weren't injured but are badly shaken."
Local councillor Niree McNorris said she was "disgusted" by the incident.
"I have spoken to the home owner and both myself and Gary Middleton are liaising with police," she wrote in a Facebook post.