Natalie McNally: Police revisit Lurgan murder scene
- Published
Police have revisited the scene of Natalie McNally's murder in Lurgan exactly three weeks on from her killing.
Ms McNally, 32, was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.
Detectives returned to the Silverwood Green and Kiln Road area to speak to motorists and pedestrians.
They also handed out leaflets to the public, appealing for information that may assist the investigation.
On Saturday, police said they had carried out a number of house-to-house inquiries in the Lisburn area and seized a car.
Two arrests have been made in connection with her murder but no-one has been charged.
A 32-year-old man arrested on Monday, 19 December was released the next day and is no longer a suspect.
Another 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 December and has been released on police bail while detectives continue their inquiries.
Hundreds of house-to-house enquiries have been carried out and over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage has been seized, police said.
On Friday, detectives conducted a search of the council-owned Silverwood Golf Club grounds beside Ms McNally's home.
Earlier this week, a weapon believed to be used in the murder was recovered by police and is said to have come from her home.
Officers believe Ms McNally knew her killer, that they had a pre-existing relationship and she felt comfortable inviting them into her home.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said the PSNI remained "absolutely steadfast" to bringing Ms McNally's murderer to justice.
CCTV footage of a suspect in Ms McNally's murder was released previously by police.
It shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday, 18 December and leaving again at 21:30.
The charity Crimestoppers have offered a £20,000 reward for information about Ms McNally's killing.
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 15:45 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
- 19:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail
THURSDAY 5 JANUARY
- Police say they have recovered the weapon used in the murder and that it came from Ms McNally's home
FRIDAY 6 JANUARY
- Police carry out searches in the grounds of Silverwood Golf Club in Lurgan
SUNDAY 8 JANUARY
- Police revisit the murder scene in Lurgan three weeks after Ms McNally's death