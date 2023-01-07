Natalie McNally: Police to revisit Lurgan three weeks after murder
Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan will revisit the scene on Sunday.
The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December at her home in Silverwood Green.
Officers will speak to motorists and pedestrians and hand out leaflets in the area.
Hundreds of house-to-house enquiries have been carried out and over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage has been seized, police said.
On Friday, detectives conducted a search of the council-owned Silverwood Golf Club grounds beside Ms McNally's home.
Earlier this week, a weapon believed to be used in the murder was recovered by police and is said to have come from her home.
Officers believe Ms McNally knew her killer, that they had a pre-existing relationship and she felt comfortable inviting them into her home.
Unimaginable heartache
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said the PSNI remained "absolutely steadfast" to bringing Ms McNally's murderer to justice.
"The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down," he said.
"Amidst their pain, Natalie's devoted family have, somehow, found the strength to appeal publicly for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up."
CCTV footage of a suspect in Ms McNally's murder was released previously by police.
It shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday 18 December and leaving again at 21:30.
The charity Crimestoppers have offered a £20,000 reward for information about Ms McNally's killing.
Two arrests have been made in connection with her murder but no-one has been charged.
A 32-year-old man arrested on Monday 19 December was released the next day and is no longer a suspect.
Another 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday 21 December and has been released on police bail while detectives continue their inquiries.
Ms McNally's parents have previously spoke about their grief at losing their daughter a week before Christmas.
Her father Noel appealed for her killer to "find it in his heart to give himself up to the police".
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 15:45 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
- 19:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail
THURSDAY 5 JANUARY
- Police say they have recovered the weapon used in the murder and that it came from Ms McNally's home
FRIDAY 6 JANUARY
- Police carry out searches in the grounds of Silverwood Golf Club in Lurgan
SUNDAY 8 JANUARY
- Police revisit the murder scene in Lurgan three weeks after Ms McNally's death