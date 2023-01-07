Dungannon: Andreja Sedbaraite, 12, missing in Tyrone

Andreja SedbaraitePolice Service of Northern Ireland
Andreja Sedbaraite was last seen on the Oaks Road in Dungannon on Friday night

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing in County Tyrone, police have said.

Andreja Sedbaraite was last seen at a fast food restaurant on the Oaks Road in Dungannon at about 20:00 GMT on Friday.

She is described as being 5ft 4in (162cm), of slim build with dark brown, shoulder length hair.

Andreja was wearing her navy school uniform and was carrying a grey schoolbag when she was last spotted.

Police have asked anyone with any information, or those who may have seen Andreja, to contact them.

Related Topics