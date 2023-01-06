Randalstown: Man charged by PSNI over 1990 bomb attack
A 53-year-old man has been charged over a bomb attack in Randalstown in County Antrim in 1990.
He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.
The suspect was arrested by detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch over the explosion at New Street in the town on 25 November 1990.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday morning, police said.