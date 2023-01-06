Londonderry: Man armed with axe attempts to enter bedroom
- Published
A man has stopped a masked male intruder reportedly armed with an axe from entering his bedroom during a burglary in Londonderry.
The incident, in which a masked woman also entered the property, took place at 01:45 GMT in the Caw Close area of the city's Waterside.
Police said the intruder tried to force his way into a bedroom but was blocked by the male occupant.
The man, a woman and a teenage boy who were in the house were not injured.
But PSNI Det Sgt Mark Gingell said they had been subjected to what "must have been a terrifying and frightening ordeal for them which will have left them shaken".
Police said the masked man entered the house first, followed by the masked woman. Both left a short time later.
The female intruder is described as being approximately 5'2" tall, with dark hair tied up and wearing a navy hooded top and possibly dark-coloured jeans. The masked man is reported as being around 6' tall with dark hair and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, dark bottoms and sunglasses.
Police said the man made off in the direction of Nelson Drive while the woman fled in the direction of a nearby country park.
They said the incident was being treated as aggravated burglary and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.