Natalie McNally: Police searches take place in Belfast and Lurgan
- Published
Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have been searching the grounds of Silverwood Golf Club in Lurgan and Translink offices in Belfast where she worked, it is understood.
The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December.
The council-owned golf club grounds are beside Ms McNally's Silverwood Green home.
BBC reporter Kevin Sharkey said it was understood that the searches were not intelligence based.
Two arrests have been made in connection with Ms McNally's murder but no-one has been charged.
On Thursday police said they believe they have recovered the weapon used in her murder and that it came from her home.
Investigating officers believe she knew her killer, that they had a pre-existing relationship and that she was comfortable allowing him into her home.
Police also believe it was a targeted attack towards Mrs McNally.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said he was "keeping an open mind" as to whether it was a planned attack or something that developed when the killer arrived at Ms McNally's home.
"I don't believe Natalie's door was locked," he added.
"I believe the killer entered her home as soon as he walked up to her door."
Police previously released CCTV footage of a suspect near Ms McNally's home on the night she died and continue to appeal to the public for help identifying the man in the footage.
A silent vigil took place at Stormont for Ms McNally on Thursday afternoon.
Her brother Declan thanked the community for their support.
"Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls," he said.
"Everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie."
Earlier in the week, Ms McNally's parents spoke of their grief at losing their daughter before Christmas.
Her father Noel also made an appeal for his daughter's killer to "find it in his heart to give himself up to the police".
A 32-year-old man arrested on Monday 19 December was released the next day and is no longer a suspect.
Another 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday 21 December and has been released on police bail while detectives continue their inquiries.
The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward.
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 15:45 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
- 19:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail
THURSDAY 5 JANUARY
- Police say they have recovered the weapon used in the murder and that it came from Ms McNally's home
FRIDAY 6 JANUARY
- Police carry out searches in the grounds of Silverwood Golf Club in Lurgan, which is beside Ms McNally's home, and Translink's offices in Belfast, where she worked