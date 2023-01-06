Rathlin Island ferry sailings: Further strike action announced
Strike action by Rathlin Island ferry workers will take place on all Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays this month, the Unite union says.
All ferry sailings between Rathlin Island and Ballycastle were cancelled on Thursday due to industrial action.
Rathlin Island Ferry Limited, which runs the service, advised passengers of the disruption on its website.
Workers are striking over pay and conditions.
Rathlin Island Ferry Limited operates the service on behalf of the Department for Infrastructure.
Unite has called for the department to "intervene and ensure workers on the ferry service receive a cost of living pay increase and avoid further disruption".
It said planned industrial action by ferry workers would occur "only four days a week to allow essential supply and provisioning and for school children to attend school on the mainland".
Ferry workers "have committed to provide emergency cover should it be needed throughout", the union added.
'No offer'
In a statement released on Friday, Brenda Stevenson of Unite urged the department to intervene and said Rathlin Island ferry workers "perform a vital role in sustaining a community and the economy of Northern Ireland's largest offshore island".
"It is scandalous that they have not received any increase to their pay since 2019," she said.
"The ferry workers have done everything they can to reach an accommodation but to date we have no offer from the ferry operator.
"Strike action due to commence on Tuesday was suspended to give the employer space to bring an offer to the table, but nothing came forward."
The Department for Infrastructure said pay matters are the responsibility of Rathlin Island Ferry Service Ltd but it hoped "a resolution to the ongoing dispute can be achieved through negotiations" between the employer and the union.
"Emergency cover will remain in place during the strike period."
Usually, there are 10 sailings per day in January - five in each direction - beginning at 08:00 GMT from Rathlin.
The six-mile journey can take between 25 to 40 minutes.
Rathlin Island is home to a population of about 150 people.