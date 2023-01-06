Energy payment: Post Office urges NI customers to redeem vouchers quickly
- Published
The first £600 energy payment vouchers will start arriving from 16 January, the Post Office has said.
Mark Gibson, external affairs manager at Post Office NI, said the rollout will be staggered over four weeks.
Customers have been urged to redeem the voucher soon after getting it to ensure post office branches have enough cash.
The vouchers are being distributed to about 500,000 people who pay their electricity bills quarterly or use pre-payment meters.
Direct debit energy customers will receive the money directly to their bank account.
Mr Gibson told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that those who are flagged by energy firms as the most financially vulnerable customers will receive their payments in the first phase.
The voucher is redeemable for cash up until the end of March at any Post Office branch in Northern Ireland.
The money is intended to help with energy bills but people can use the cash payment as they see fit.
'Bring ID'
Mr Gibson advised that in order to redeem the voucher, customers will need to bring the letter from their energy supplier, the voucher, proof of address and a photographic ID.
Keypad customers will also need to bring their top-up card or app.
"Even if you know the postmaster, which many of our customers do, you still need to bring this information along," he added.
Customers who may not have their name registered with their energy supplier, such as renters who pay with a keypad, are being urged to contact them to update their contact details.
Mr Gibson said: "We are asking customers, for security reasons more than anything else, is that they would immediately deposit that cash into their bank account which they can do at every Post Office in Northern Ireland."
To ensure that Post Office branches have appropriate cash flow, customers are being urged to redeem the vouchers as soon as they receive them.
The public has also been warned of potential scams that may accompany the rollout of the voucher scheme.
Mr Gibson said the Post Office and energy suppliers will not be sending out texts and emails or calling customers ahead of the scheme.
"You will simply receive this voucher and this letter," he added.