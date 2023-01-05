Newtownabbey: Man charged after 100k suspected cocaine seized
- Published
Detectives investigating the seizure of suspected cocaine worth an estimated £100,000 last week in Newtownabbey, County Antrim have charged a man.
The 37-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
Police said the suspected drugs were found in a car on 30 December.
The man has also been charged with obstruction and driving without insurance.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 6 January.