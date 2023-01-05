Newry: Three officers injured after vehicles rammed
- Published
Three police officers have been injured after their vehicles were rammed near Newry in the early hours of Thursday.
The incident occurred at about 1:40 GMT when officers stopped a vehicle driving erratically on the Flagstaff Road.
After stopping briefly the driver went on to repeatedly ram two police vehicles causing injuries to the officers. One required hospital treatment.
Two men in their 30s have been arrested for a range of offences.
Supt Norman Haslett said: "Our police officers work tirelessly at all hours of the day and night on behalf of the community to keep the community safe.
"This type of behaviour is dangerous and reprehensible and it needs to stop. I wish the officers who have been injured as a result a speedy recovery."
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol and driving while disqualified.
A 30-year-old man was also arrested on a number of offences including causing danger to road users and possession of class B and class C controlled substances.