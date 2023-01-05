Five teenagers charged after cross-border police chase
Five teenagers have been charged after the car they were travelling in failed to stop for police in County Donegal and crossed into Northern Ireland.
The car failed to stop for gardaí (Irish police) near Lifford Bridge on Wednesday and continued towards Strabane, County Tyrone.
Police Service of Northern Ireland officers stopped the car in Omagh after deploying a stinger device.
A boy, 16, who was driving the car, has been charged with a number of offences.
He is charged with aggravated vehicle taking and causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.
Four passengers in the vehicle, aged between 15 and 18, have also been charged with allowing themselves to be carried and going equipped for theft.
They are all due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday.