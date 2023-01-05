Camlough: Rabbits 'left to die' in cardboard box on roadside
Thirteen rabbits found abandoned in a cardboard box in County Armagh would have died without intervention, an animal charity has said.
The animals were discovered by a dogwalker at the side of the Green Road in Camlough on Wednesday.
They included 11 baby rabbits, six of which were less than seven days old.
The Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) said they were freezing and distressed but had been found by a member of the public.
USPCA chief operating officer Colleen Tinnelly said the charity was "horrified and appalled that someone abandoned these poor defenceless animals".
"Once again we have been reminded that there are cruel, heartless individuals out there who do not care for the welfare of their animals," she said.
"We commend and thank the member of the public for bringing them into our care, rather than leaving them to a slow and agonising death at the side of the road."
Ms Tinnelly said animals have specific needs and people should "do their research " before buying one.
"Unless you are able to meet these needs and give the animal the best life possible, do not consider getting a pet," she added.