Natalie McNally: Silent vigil to be held at Stormont by MLAs
- Published
A silent vigil is due to take place at Stormont for Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally.
It was organised by Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill in her memory and for all victims of gender-based violence.
The 32 year old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December.
Ms O'Neill has written to assembly members urging them to join the vigil and said the killing sent "shock waves" through the community.
Two arrests have been made in connection with Ms McNally's murder but no-one has been charged.
Sympathy and solidarity
"She was in her home where she should have been safe," Ms O'Neill said in a statement.
"Her death is the latest in the long and terrible number of murders inflicted on women and is a dark reflection of the misogyny that continues to permeate much of our society and culture.
"As political representatives, we have a duty to show our support, sympathy and solidarity for Natalie, for her family and for the many victims of gender-based violence," said Ms O'Neill.
The McNally family are expected to attend the vigil on Thursday.
It comes after a childhood friend of Ms McNally posted a letter to Ms O'Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson on social media, criticising them for failing to publicly acknowledge the murder.
Ellen Toner from Lurgan published the letter to her Facebook page on Sunday, saying: "It is simply an outrage that the leaders of our country have failed to acknowledge such an unbelievable tragedy and an unimaginable crime."
On Wednesday, Ms McNally's cousin said there was a great deal of fear among women while her killer remains at large.
Gemma Doran said Ms McNally should have been safe in her own home.
Earlier this week, her Mparents spoke of their grief at losing their daughter before Christmas.
Her father Noel also made an appeal for his daughter's killer to "find it in his heart to give himself up to the police".
A 32-year-old man arrested on Monday 19 December was released the next day and is no longer a suspect.
Another 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday 21 December and has been released on police bail while detectives continue their inquiries.
Police previously released CCTV footage of a suspect near her home on the night she died and said Ms McNally may have known her killer.
The charity Crimestoppers has also offered a £20,000 reward.