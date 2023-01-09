Belfast: Office plans dropped in favour of student flats
Plans for a major office scheme in Belfast city centre have been dropped in favour of student housing.
Bywater Properties and Ashmour Developments got permission for the office scheme at Smithfield in 2019.
But they say with "working patterns changing post-pandemic" and other office stock coming forward in Belfast, a student scheme makes more sense.
They intend to apply for permission to build 583 student units in a 226,200 sq ft building.
The original plan for a site on Gresham Street, which is currently a car park, was to build three office blocks in a development known as Smithfield Yard.
Patrick O'Gorman of Bywater Properties said: "The new Ulster University campus at York Street has brought a new vibrancy to this part of the city
"Many of the students attending the campus are having to live a significant distance away in other parts of the city because of a shortage of student apartments.
"We believe we are well placed to help meet some of that need and are excited to bring forward a proposal that will contribute to the regeneration of this part of Belfast."
A pre-application consultation on the new proposals will be held in the first quarter of this year to hear feedback from people in the local area.