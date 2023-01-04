East Belfast: 'Harmful drugs' worth £180,000 seized
A significant quantity of harmful drugs with a potential street value of up to £180,000 have been seized during a raid in east Belfast, police have said.
Suspected class A, B and C controlled drugs were taken from a property in the Beersbridge Road on 30 December 2022.
A 45-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested and questioned on suspicion of a number of offences.
They were later released pending further enquiries.
'Vulnerable' people exploited
Det Insp Oonagh Ryan said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was "determined to remove illegal drugs from our community, arrest those suspected to be involved in the drug supply chain and put them before the courts".
"Those involved in the supply and distribution of illegal and unregulated drugs, exploit some of the most vulnerable members of communities across Northern Ireland for money to support their lifestyle," she said.
"They do not care about the impact on the user, their family, friends or the health service," she added.