Dundrod: Man threatened with metal bars during car hijacking
A man has been threatened with metal bars during a car hijacking near Dundrod in County Antrim.
It happened on the Quarterland Road at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The driver of a silver BMW pulled over to help a woman whose car displayed hazard lights by the roadside.
He was then approached and threatened by two men who took his vehicle which was later found burnt out on Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry.
Police have asked witnesses or those with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact them.