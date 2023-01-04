Five teenagers arrested after cross-border police chase
Five teenagers have been arrested after a car failed to stop for gardaí (Irish police) in County Donegal and crossed the border into Northern Ireland.
The car crossed the Lifford Bridge at about 00:10 local time on Wednesday and continued in the direction of Strabane.
Police Service of Northern Ireland officers in Strabane saw the car going towards Newtownstewart and again the driver failed to stop for police.
The car was eventually halted in Omagh after police deployed a stinger device.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
They included aggravated vehicle taking, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.
Four passengers in the vehicle, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of offences including going equipped for theft.
All five teenagers are still in custody, the police have said.
"These arrests are as a result of good work of local officers in Strabane and tactical support group colleagues," said Insp Kyle Rowntree.