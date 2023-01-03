Belfast: Man in court over cash machine explosion
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of causing an explosion in an attempt to steal a cash machine in north Belfast.
Roberto Balogh, 21, from Crumlin Road in Belfast, was charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or seriously injure property.
He was further charged with destroying a cash machine.
Mr Balogh is also accused of attempting to steal money and possessing an explosive device with intent.
The charges are linked to an attack on a Danske Bank cash machine at Ballysillan Road on 1 March 2022.
After reports of a loud bang, police discovered a detonated improvised device and extensive damage.
At a brief hearing in Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Balogh confirmed that he understood the charges against him.
No details about the incident were disclosed.
The case was adjourned for four weeks.
Mr Balogh was released on continuing bail and is expected to appear in court again on 31 January.