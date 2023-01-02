Armagh: Oisin Smith, 19, in court over teen stabbing
A 19-year-old man has appeared in court over the stabbing of a teenager in Armagh on New Year's Eve.
Oisin Smith, of Legar Hill, Armagh, appeared by video-link at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday 2 January.
He faces charges including inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
They relate to an incident on Lower English Street on Saturday when a 17-year-old boy was stabbed several times in the face.
He had to undergo surgery for his wounds.
In court on Monday, a detective confirmed that police had no objections to Mr Smith being freed on bail with conditions.
A defence solicitor said that there were "delicate issues" relating to the case which, he said, he "did not want to go into at this time."
Those issues inform the police decision not to object to bail, the solicitor added.
Mr Smith was released on his own bail of £350 and is prohibited from contacting his alleged victim.
An exclusion zone barring him from the Alexander estate in Armagh was also imposed as was a ban on alcohol.
The case was adjourned to 17 January.